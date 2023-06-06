The Villages of Van Buren will host its 23rd annual Fly Van Buren on Saturday, June 10 at the Keosauqua Municipal Airport.
The Fly-In breakfast will be held from 7-10 a.m. in the picturesque Villages of Van Buren County, Iowa. The Keosauqua Lions Club will be serving an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast beginning at 7 a.m., rain or shine, for $8.00. Children 5-10 years of age are $4.00. All pilots are invited to Fly-In for a free breakfast.
The Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter will be on display. Indian Hills Aviation Department will be on site with information about pursuing an exciting career in aviation. There will be door prize drawings for two airplane rides (to be scheduled at a later date).
All children under 12 will receive a coupon for a free small ice cream cone from Misty’s Malt Shop in Keosauqua. There is no admission fee to attend the Fly-In, so bring the family and your lawn chairs. Breakfast will be served rain or shine, all other activities will be dependent on weather.
For more information, contact the Villages of Van Buren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.