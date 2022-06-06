Villages of Van Buren will host the family-friendly 22nd annual Fly Van Buren Saturday, June 18 from 7-10 a.m.
The Fly-In breakfast will be held at the Keosauqua Municipal Airport (6K9) in the picturesque Villages of Van Buren County, Iowa. The Keosauqua Lions Club will be serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake and Sausage Breakfast beginning at 7 a.m., rain or shine for a fee. All pilots are invited to fly in for a free breakfast.
The Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter will be on display. Indian Hills Aviation Department will be on site with information about pursuing an exciting career in aviation. There will be door prize drawings for two airplane rides (to be scheduled at a later date). All children under 12 will receive a coupon for a free small ice cream cone from Misty’s Malt Shop and a coupon for a free 12 oz. Gatorade from Boyd’s Grocery, both in Keosauqua. There will also be cookie decorating just for them.
There is no admission fee for the Fly-In, so bring the family and your lawn chairs. Breakfast will be served rain or shine, all other activities dependent on weather. For more information contact Villages of Van Buren at 800-868-7822 or 319-293-7111 or visit the website at villagesofvanburen.com.