DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded over $500,000 to the Food Bank of Iowa for planned improvements as part of a $5 million award for four nonprofits.
The funding is part of the Iowa Food Insecurity Infrastructure Fund, which was established to help Iowas in need of fresh, nutritious food. The grants are part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
One of the nonprofits including in the funding is the Food Bank of Iowa, which receives $560,207, of which a portion will go toward its Ottumwa warehouse, the Governor's office said in a press release. The warehouse will be remodeled to support ADA accessibility, improve visitation and volunteer capacity and improve outreach by allowing staff flexibility and closer proximity to new and existing partners.
Another portion of the award allotment will fund major capital improvement project at the Des Moines operation.
“With this investment, these networks will be able to update and modernize their facilities, provide more access to fresh foods, and serve Iowans for many years to come,” Reynolds said. “Food insecurity doesn’t exist in a vacuum and requires a realistic approach to interrupt the cycle before Iowans become food insecure."
