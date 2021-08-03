OTTUMWA — The 35th annual Ford Fest isn’t just returning to Ottumwa this month — it’s also expanding.
The 2021 event will run for two days, Aug. 14-15, in Ottumwa Park. The show features 33 classes for all Fords and several other events.
On Saturday, a garage tour kicks off at 12:30 p.m. and includes four locations within a 75-mile radius. A pizza party and car cruise will run from 5-8 p.m. at the Jimmy Jones Shelter in the park and is open to all makes and models, and at 7:30 p.m., it will be a car-themed movie night at the shelter with screenings of “American Graffiti” and “Bullitt” for $1. Pop and popcorn will be available for purchase.
Sunday gets an early start with a swap meet and flea market opening a 7 a.m. at the Jimmy Jones Shelter. The Ford Powered Car Show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with more than 100 cars, trucks and tractors from at least five states on display. There will also be a chance to meet Cherielynn Westrich from “Overhauling” during the car show.
For more information about entering your Ford in the show, contact Dennis Bryant at 641-895-2318 or John Emmett at 319-470-8009 or johnremmett@msn.com.