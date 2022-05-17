FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Arts & Convention Center has announced the 2022 Summer Outdoor Concert Series — a season of free concerts on alternating Thursday evenings from June 9 through Aug. 18.
Featuring Iowa and Midwest-based artists, the series of six outdoor concerts will take place at 7 p.m. on the street in front of the Center at 200 N. Main Street in Fairfield. Admission is free and audiences are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for seating.
The Center launched the outdoor concert series in 2021, originally intending for it to be a transitional programming option as pandemic restrictions relaxed.
“Last year’s series was such a huge success that we all felt like continuing with free summer concerts on an annual basis was definitely the way to go,” says Director Lindsay Bauer.
The series is supported in part by 2022-23 Season Sponsors as well as a pending grant from the Arts Midwest GIG Fund. Highlights include a reunion appearance from Fairfield favorite Bambu on June 9; up and coming bluegrass band The Way Down Wanderers (Rolling Stone calls their harmonies “halfway to a religious experience”) on July 21; and Iowa icons Diplomats of Solid Sound on Aug. 4.
The full lineup is available online at fairfieldacc.com, and audience members are encouraged to follow the events on the organization’s Facebook page for updates.