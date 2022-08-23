BLAKESBURG — The Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust has awarded the Friends of the Blakesburg Public Library a $60,000 grant to assist in renovating a 2,400 square-foot building into a new library.
The executive board of the Friends of Blakesburg Public Library met with the renovation project manager last Thursday to discuss the next steps in the renovation. The grant will enable the organization to complete the east end renovation of the new library facility.
The organization’s president, Dave Talbert, noted the organization opted to complete this phase of the project first since it contains the components to support the entire library structure. The east end of the facility will include restrooms, the mechanical room, a small kitchen, two closets, and the library activity room that will be used for public events and meetings.
The Friends of BPL purchased the former automobile repair shop in late 2017, and worked two years to raise funds to begin the renovations. Due to generous grants from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation, the Wapello County Foundation and the Wapello County Supervisors, along with thousands of dollars in personal donations, memorials and various fund-raising efforts, the group has completed several phases of the renovation.
Completed projects include installing a new roof on the entire facility, replacing an overhead garage door with a wall of windows and installing new windows and doors throughout that section of the building. Additional work that has been done includes installing siding and brick façade, running a new sewer line, installing a new electrical panel and electrical wiring, and framing in all of the walls for the various rooms.
This grant will fund installing insulation and sheetrock on the walls, priming and painting the interior walls, installing insulation and the ceiling, the light fixtures, ceiling fans, electrical outlets and switches, restroom fixtures and flooring to prepare the space for the installation of the kitchen.
The Friends of BPL is working with the Cargill Cares Council in Eddyville to use pledged funds to install the kitchen cabinets, counters, backsplash and appliances. An America Rescue Plan Act grant enabled the library to purchase a 75-inch presentation display for educational and recreational purposes in the meeting room, as well as providing a public address system and security camera system.
Construction should start by mid-to-late September and take approximately six months. Once this phase is completed, the organization will focus on completing the west end of the facility, which will house the library.
“When completed, the library will be a beautiful addition and much-needed resource for the community,” Talbert said.
He noted the project would not be possible without the efforts of the members of the organization who write and edit grant applications, donate their time and money, and participate in fund-raising efforts to support the renovation project and the library. The organization is very appreciative of the grants it has received and will continue to seek out new opportunities.
The organization is waiting to hear on a possible grant that will fund renovation of the library portion of the facility, after submitting that proposal in May.
“If that proposal comes through, we should be able to finish the renovation and move the library from its temporary location,” Talbert said.
In recognition of the central role occupied by public libraries in the social and intellectual life of Iowa communities, the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust offers directed support for the establishment, expansion and enhancement of community-based library facilities and services.
The Trust generally awards up to $60,000 grants for construction, renovation and/or furnishings and equipment needs, including technology-based initiatives that link libraries across multiple sites. Projects emphasizing library patronage among youth are especially encouraged.
In general, 20% of total need up to a maximum of $60,000 is the funding guideline for all public libraries representing state codes A through I. However each project is evaluated on its own merits. Since 1991, the Trust has awarded nearly 350 grants, totaling over $11 million, to public libraries throughout the state of Iowa.
Rod Curtis of Curtis Architecture and Design P.C., worked with the organization to design the new facility, and Christner Construction, Inc., is the general contractor for the renovation project.
The Friends of the BPL is a 501(c)(3) organization with approximately 20 members. Membership and meetings are open to all. Donations to the project may be mailed to the organization at PO Box 43, Blakesburg, IA 52536.
