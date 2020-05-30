BLAKESBURG — For several years Blakesburg Public Library Director Cheryl Talbert has had a vision to turn a former auto repair shop into a new library.
Talbert bought the building in 2017. Since then she has organized fundraisers such as trivia night, written requests for grants, explained her ideas to a contractor and finally had some construction workers do some renovating this past year.
The first phase of the project consisted of replacing a concrete floor, work on roof and soffits, and work on the vestibule, costing $46,000. A $22,000 grant from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy (ORLF)Foundation and $12,500 from Wapello County Supervisors went toward phase one. Talbert said $11,500 was raised from fundraisers and donations, which also helped with phase one.
Phase two will focus on the interior, which will include framing of new walls in the east section and installation of plumbing and electricity. Talbert hopes to start phase two in July. Phase three will consist of exterior work on the west end of the building, and phase four will focus on the completion of interior finishes and installation.
The goal, Talbert said, is to have the entire library completed by 2021, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic it may not be possible because Talbert and Friends of the Blakesburg Library (FOBPL) had to stop their fundraising efforts.
“Without the fundraising, without the money — we can’t finish the project,” Talbert said. “We would love to be in there by the fall of 2021, whether it happens or not it depends on grants and fundraising and getting the work done. All these months of no fundraising — it does take a toll.”
“We’ll continue to do it again [fundraising] once the COVID-19 [stops],” Talbert added. “Right now nobody can do anything. You can’t get groups together, so no trivia night, no dinners, nothing right now. So fundraisers — we’re basically relying on donations at this point.”
Talbert said FOBPL recently received a $25,000 grant from ORLF to help fund phase two. Talbert said it still won’t be enough to cover the total costs for phase two, which is why Talbert encourages anyone to donate by sending a check to the Blakesburg Public Library at PO Box 43, Blakesburg, IA 52536.
Construction is being done and grant writing hasn’t stopped either. The project comes to a total of $300,000. FOBPL, Talbert said, is at a “third of the way there” to being able to pay in full. Fundraising, she said, is something she hopes FOBPL members can pursue again.
“The sooner we can raise the funds and get more done, the less it’s going to cost overall,” Talbert said, “because … the price of everything keeps going up. We bought the building in November of 2017 and we actually got some work going in 2020. So it took us three years to do the fundraising, grant writing and all that after we actually owned the building.”
Why did it take three years to finally get the construction started?
“I think a lot of people didn’t want to give money because they just saw that building sitting there,” she said. “Now that they’ve seen some work actually start and can envision it, maybe they’re going to be more likely to want to donate because they’re going to see what it’s going to be like … now they’re going to see what it’s going to be and the possibilities that are there.”
And with the new library, Talbert, wants to be able to give Blakesburg residents “the possibilities to expand their minds” through the different programs and opportunities that will be available.
Talbert wants to have computer classes for adults and health-related courses. Other programs, she said, will involve game and trivia time, an art gallery, STEAM opportunities, summer reading programs and historical society programs.
“We really just want the community to have a good library,” she said, “just because we’re a small town, less than 300 people, and we don’t have a lot of money — doesn’t mean we can’t provide good service. We want our people to have the same types of services and access to information that anybody else is going to have.”