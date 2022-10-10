The executive board of the Friends of the Blakesburg Public Library were recently awarded a grant for $18,000 by the Cargill Cares Council to be used for the kitchen in the new Blakesburg Public Library. Pictured left to right are FOBPL vice president Judy Reidel, executive board member Jane Force, FOBPL president Dave Talbert, FOBPL secretary Helen Theulen, executive board members Vera Miller and Grant Riedel, Cargill Cares Council members Doug Tieden and Molly Bruns, FOBPL treasurer Ilene Johnson, and Cargill Cares Council members Missy Witt and Ryan Colter.