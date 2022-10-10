BLAKESBURG — The Friends of the Blakesburg Public Library was recently awarded a grant in the amount of $18,000 to be used for the kitchen installation in the new library.
The Cargill Cares Council voted to award the grant to the Friends organization to help the group complete renovations on the east end of the future home of the library.
The group originally sought and was approved for a grant just before COVID-19 hit, but the pandemic put a halt to construction on the 2,350 square foot building. The future home of the library was purchased in late 2017, and the organization has received several grants and donations. They’ve also held numerous fundraising events to bring the building to this point.
Dave Talbert, FOBPL president, said the group is very appreciative of the grants it has received and the progress that has been made on the project.
“When completed, this facility will be an amazing asset to the community,” he noted. “The library will be able to pull shelves and books out of storage and make them available to patrons again, and the meeting/activity room will provide a place for library programs as well as for members of the public or groups such as 4-H, Parent Teacher Organization, etc., to hold meetings.”
The Cargill Cares grant will fund the installation of cabinets, counters, backsplash and appliances in the kitchen area of the meeting room. The grant will also fund the purchase of small electronics such as a coffee maker and roaster, and dishes, glasses, silverware, etc. These items will be available for group meetings and to be used for snacks or meals during summer reading or other programs at the library.
Food insecurity is a problem in the school district, so the library works with the Loving Shepherd Food Pantry in Blakesburg to provide nutritious snacks for youth participating in library programs. The Cargill Cares Council grant is helping the library and Food Pantry address this need.
Christner Construction Inc. is the general contractor for the project, and Rod Curtis of Curtis Architecture and Design P.C., was the architectural and design firm for the project. Talbert noted that the FOBPL board has tried to use local firms for the renovation project.
“We think it is important to provide opportunities for local businesses and keep the money we are spending in this area,” he said.
He also noted that the renovation is using energy-efficient materials whenever it can.
“We have an energy-efficient HVAC system, and will be using LED lights, to help save on energy costs,” he said.
The Cargill Cares grant, along with a Roy J. Carver Trust grant, will enable the library to finish the entire east end of the new library, which will house the meeting/activity room, two restrooms, the kitchen, two closets and a mechanical room for the furnace, water heater, etc.
After the east end of the building is completed, FOBPL will focus its efforts on fundraising and grant writing for the west end of the facility, which will house the library. The nearly 1,200 square foot space will provide areas for children, teens and adults, study tables, a reading area and circulation/information desk.
Completion of the library portion of the project on the west end of the building will enable the library to move into its new, permanent home, with expanded space for collections and programs.
Donations for the library renovation can be sent to Friends of Blakesburg Public Library, PO Box 43, Blakesburg, IA 52536.
