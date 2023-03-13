BLAKESBURG — The Friends of the Blakesburg Public Library organization is hosting a chicken and noodle dinner from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19 at the elementary school cafeteria, located at 407 S. Wilson Street in Blakesburg.
The free-will donation meal will include chicken and homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and a variety of salads, desserts and beverages.
The Friends of the Blakesburg Public Library is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports the library programs and special needs. Proceeds from the dinner will be used for the renovation of the new library. All of the food is being donated for the dinner, and all of the helpers are volunteers, making this a true community event.
Please join the members of the organization and your friends and neighbors for a delicious meal, a time of fellowship and community support for the new library. For information, please text or call 641-777-0048.
