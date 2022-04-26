DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig has announced that 17 urban water quality projects will receive funding from the state’s Water Quality Initiative, including the City of Bloomfield and Sundown Lake in Moravia.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will provide financial and technical assistance to the communities and organizations implementing these urban water quality practices to manage storm water and reduce precipitation run-off .
“These projects will help show the conservation progress we can make when rural and urban citizens and public and private partners work together,” Naig said. “They are a good example of how Iowa’s cities and communities can make a meaningful impact on water quality for their residents and neighbors downstream, while providing a blueprint for others to follow.”
To receive state funding, the urban water quality projects must include outreach and education components and local partners to support the project. These community-based projects raise awareness about new storm water management methods and encourage others to adopt similar infrastructure-based practices to improve water quality in local bodies of water. These urban conservation projects include water quality practices like bioretention cells, bioswales, native plantings, permeable pavers, rain gardens, soil quality restoration and wetlands.
The department is investing over $2 million from the WQI fund to support these urban water quality projects.
Bloomfield Square Improvements, Bloomfield - $150,000
The City of Bloomfield will replace the Historical Bloomfield Square sidewalks that are currently causing water to settle and flow back towards the buildings, leaking into foundations and basements. This settled water can collect pollutants and push them into storm drains, rivers and streams. Bloomfield plans to install permeable pavers and add a bioretention cell to the square allowing water to pass through the joints and seep into a granular stone bed below the sidewalks for retention and slow release of storm water runoff to reduce levels of suspended solids and nutrients. The bioretention cell will capture runoff from part of the street and treat the water through similar infiltration methods.
Sundown West Marina Storm Water Wetland Project, Sundown Lake Rural Improvement Zone - $100,000
The Sundown Lake Rural Improvement Zone (RIZ) will construct a storm water wetland at the Sundown Lake West Marina for the purpose of treating runoff prior to discharging into the lake. This project is part of a larger effort by the Sundown Lake RIZ to improve water quality of the lake. The overall goal is to reduce nutrients in Sundown Lake by capturing and slowing runoff from precipitation events and reducing sediment in the lake, which has been shown to carry phosphorus.
To learn more about urban water quality practices and the projects happening in communities around the state, visit CleanWaterIowa.org.