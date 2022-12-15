Bible Baptist Church’s Soles for Souls Shoe Ministry is having a Christmas fundraiser.
The Vine Coffee Shop, located at 1207 N. Jefferson Street in Ottumwa, is hosting the event from Dec. 10-30. High-heeled shoes will be decorated for Christmas and available for “adoption” for yourself or as a gift.
You can also give a financial gift to the pantry. Envelopes are provided with a tax donation card for your convenience. Make checks payable to Bible Baptist Church and put "shoe ministry" on the memo line.
If a decorated shoe is not your “cup of tea,’’ the ministry is still in need of gently-used shoes. To donate shoes, there will be a box at The Vine Coffee Shop and, as always, at the back of the Bible Baptist Church, located at 944 W. Williams Street.
For questions, contact the church at 641-682-9609 or Pam Schell-Cloyd at 641-777-1426.
