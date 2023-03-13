The Ottumwa Community School District Gateway High School will open its doors to students at their new location after spring break.
A grand opening open house celebration will occur from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Gateway’s new address: 907 Gateway Drive. The ribbon cutting will start at 4:30 p.m. at the front of the facility.
Operating out of its new location, the two-story, 18,000-square-foot building will meet all student needs, focusing on mental, social and academic support. The building features instructional classrooms, a new open stairwell and collaboration spaces. A business center, commons space, wellness studio, clinic and counseling spaces also exist.
The focus of Gateway High School is still the same — personalized learning through connection, empowerment and humanization. Gateway High School serves students grades 9-12 and is a school of choice for competency-based instruction that helps students develop pathways toward their future.
