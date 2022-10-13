Weather Alert

...Red Flag Warning For This Afternoon And Evening... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER... * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of western and central Iowa. * WIND...Northwest around 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...17 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Crop debris will help promote rapid fire growth should fires develop in agricultural areas. Gusty winds may also blow around unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&