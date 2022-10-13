FAIRFIELD — GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio is set to play a concert at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, delivering their trademark world-famous arrangements of some of today's most popular songs.
The Gentlemen Trio, made up of tenors Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever, is celebrated for their powerful voices and stunning harmonies. Since they first came together in 2014, GENTRI has released four EP's and three full-length albums, all of which have reached #1 on various Billboard charts.
Hailing from Salt Lake City, Utah, “The Gents” have earned a reputation as one of today's premier vocal groups. Especially known for their unique arrangements of some of the most beloved songs from across generations and genres, these three talented tenors have gained worldwide recognition for their stunning vocals and innovative interpretations.
For music lovers who love soaring vocals and moving harmonies wrapped up in a slick modern package, there's no better choice than GENTRI. Tickets can be purchased online at fairfieldacc.com, by phone at 641-472-ARTS or in person at the Box Office at 200 N. Main Street in Fairfield. Learn more at fairfieldacc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.