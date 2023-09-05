OTTUMWA — See the show audiences can’t get enough of with "Girls Night: The Musical" will be performing on the Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center Theater stage Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $44.75 and $54.75 and go on sale Friday at 10am at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., or online at BridgeViewCenter.com.
Share the fun & laughter at this hilarious, feel-good comedy as five girlfriends go from heartbreak to happiness during a wild night of karaoke. You don't need an excuse for a good time...so grab your sisters, friends and coworkers and prepare to dance in the aisles! Lady Marmalade, It's Raining Men, Man, I Feel Like a Woman, I Will Survive and many more!
"Girls Night: The Musical" has been thrilling audiences and earning raves from critics throughout North America since it began touring after its sensational off-Broadway debut. This touching and hilarious tell-it-like-it-is musical takes audiences on a journey into the lives of a group of female friends. Audience members can’t help but laugh, cry, and even find themselves singing and dancing in the aisles as some of the most popular hit songs of the 80s and 90s make this musical a fan favorite!
Follow five friends as they relive their past, celebrate their present, and look to the future on a wild and hilarious karaoke night out ... and you'll recognize a bit yourselves in every one of them! It is described as “Desperate Housewives meets Mamma Mia” (Applause Magazine), “A boisterous, bust-out, bawdy musical revue” (Wisconsin State Journal), “An infectious, exhilarating sense of intoxication (Hollywood Reporter) and “As funny and outrageous as Sex in the City!” (The Advocate). GIRLS NIGHT is bursting with energy and is packed with hits “Lady Marmalade,” “It’s Raining Men,” “Man I Feel Like A Woman,” “I Will Survive,” “We are Family” and many more.
British playwright, author and television producer, Louise Roche has written and produced six other plays including Girls Night (UK Tours 2003, ‘04,’06), Bobby and Johnny (UK Tour 2005), Girls Behind (UK Tour 2005), Checkout Girls (Milton Keynes 2005), Lucky Balls (Milton Keynes 2002), and Milton Keynes The Musical (2002). Her novel, Glutton for Punishment is published in paperback, and her television writing includes “Where the Heart Is,” and “Doctors.”
