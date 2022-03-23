AMES — America’s Small Business Development Center Iowa has announced that Golf22 of Albia is the winner of the organization’s statewide March Small Business of the Month Award.
Golf22 is a dining and sports entertainment venue new to Albia as of late 2021. The venue features premier indoor golf simulators, combined with unique food and drink options. Offering an exclusive experience for any group or outing, Golf22 has a full-service bar and restaurant. Located in the historic Albia downtown square, Golf22 is a perfect facility for any age, golf-ability and year-round playing.
Darin and Jenni Fisher were passionate about giving Albia more dining and entertainment options. Darin has more than 24 years of experience as a professional golfer and teacher. Combining this passion with that of their community, the Fisher’s opened Golf22.
Darrell Sarmento, business counselor at the Indian Hills Small Business Development Center, highlights how Golf22 has wonderful leaders at its head.
“Working with Darin and Jenni was a joy as they are already sharp business people. As a PGA Pro, Darin is also a 3-time Iowa PGA Merchandiser of the Year for Resort Courses, and Jenni works for Wells Fargo and did some catering on the side. Much of my work was giving a second set of eyes to their business plan, financials, and keeping them on a timeline to their opening date,” Sarmento said.
For more information on Golf22, visit golf22albia.com
