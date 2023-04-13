OTTUMWA — On Wednesday, Google and Main Street Ottumwa announced a new Grow with Google Digital Coach for small businesses at a free digital skills workshop in Ottumwa.
Representative Zach Nunn (IA-03) attended and spoke about the importance of Iowan businesses learning digital skills. The workshop is a part of a new partnership between Grow with Google’s Digital Coaches program, Main Street America and the Main Street Ottumwa program to provide small businesses in small towns with digital skills training.
"Small businesses are the backbone of Iowa’s rural economy, and it is critical they have the tools needed to succeed in today's digital world," Nunn said. "We’re working to provide digital skills training to help Iowa’s businesses find new customers and access new opportunities.”
According to the Connected Commerce Council, nearly 80% of small business leaders say that adopting digital tools during the last two years created new opportunities for their business. To help more small businesses in Iowa’s small towns learn digital tools, Lindsey Newland of Ottumwa will serve as the first Grow with Google Digital Coach in the state.
Newland is a small business owner, and a business and marketing specialist at Main Street Ottumwa, where she helps businesses in her community implement fresh digital content. She also works with storefronts to implement e-commerce strategies to drive new income streams.
"The pandemic underscored the need for small businesses to pivot quickly, and those having a strong online presence were able to manage this much better,” said Fred Zesiger, executive director of Main Street Ottumwa. We’re pleased to partner with state and national Main Street program leaders and Google on this exciting initiative to help businesses reach new audiences and have the resources they need to continue growing in our community."
“Google is committed to creating new economic opportunities for small businesses in Iowa,” said Maggie Kash, public affairs manager, Google. “We are proud to partner with Main Street Ottumwa to help more small businesses and entrepreneurs in Iowa grow their online presence, reach new customers, and unlock additional sources of revenue.”
Since 2017, the Grow with Google Digital Coaches program has trained more than 160,000 small businesses. Grow with Google Digital Coaches are local marketing experts and entrepreneurs who help diverse small businesses grow. The coaches provide digital skills training, hands-on coaching, and opportunities to meet and learn from successful entrepreneurs.
Over the last year, more than 187,000 Iowa businesses received requests for directions, phone calls, bookings, reviews, and other direct connections to their customers from Google tools. To learn more and sign-up for an upcoming local workshop, visit g.co/grow/digitalcoachIA.
