OTTUMWA — Google, Main Street Ottumwa and Iowa-based digital coach Lindsey Newland will host a free digital skills workshop for local small businesses from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Bridge View Center.
U.S. Congressman Zach Nunn (IA-03) and Ottumwa Mayor Rick Johnson will attend and provide opening remarks.
The workshop, “Get Your Business on Local Search and Maps,” will help small businesses learn how to use Google tools to maintain their online presence, unlock new sources of revenue and connect with new and existing customers.
This is especially critical as small businesses throughout Iowa — and the nation — work to be more competitive amid economic uncertainty. These skills will help small business owners grow their earning potential through digital skills.
