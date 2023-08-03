OTTUMWA — Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress is has announced the launch of Greater Ottumwa Development Foundation, an independently governed 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
The organization will serve to improve the efficiency, development, and acceleration of both the quality and quantity of economic growth and employment and business opportunities through its efforts.
Additionally, the foundation will promote the advancement and diffusion of knowledge and understanding of economics, finance, education and training as they relate to the community and region. Greater Ottumwa Development Foundation exists to assist in the creation, retention and reinvestment of resources that increase the economic opportunities, enhancing the business and industrial community, and improve the quality of life for the citizens of the Greater Ottumwa Region.
The organization will be governed by an independent board of directors, consisting of Christy Grove (president), Tom Lazio (vice president), Phil Rath (secretary/treasurer), Ann Youngman (director) and Mike Sprau (director). Marc Roe will serve as executive director for the foundation.
“The formation of this foundation is the result of not only meeting a need in our region, but also will assist in attracting outside funding for economic development projects that will help to grow our communities,” Roe said. “We look forward to getting to work with our community partners and growing our economic base for the betterment of the region.”
“It’s truly an investment in the future and has been needed for a long time. It will be an efficiency for helping us move forward,” Lazio said.
