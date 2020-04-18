OTTUMWA — Fareway announced a $200,000 donation to the Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives (ICCE).
Along with this donation, ICCE has also distributed $2,000 worth of gift cards to Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress. Shea Greiner, vice president of engagement and organizational advancement for GoPiP, said some of the gift cards will be awarded to small businesses and residents in need during the ONE! Ottumwa live celebration scheduled for April 25.
“It’s really exciting that Fareway did this,” Greiner said, “they continue to be an amazing partner. We’re grateful for Jason the manager at Fareway who continues to be a great supporter. We are grateful to him and Fareway who have decided to step up.”
“Putting forth this money is greatly needed and I thought it would be great for residents and small businesses to receive something like this,” Greiner added.
Along with the gift cards that will be distributed to the winners, GOPiP will continue to take strides to support small businesses and those in need. Most of the support, Greiner, said comes from letting the public know about financial resources and other aids such as the Small Business Alliance’s disaster loan assistance and the through the virtual Breakfast Bytes meetings hosted by Main Street Ottumwa and GoPiP which lets them know about other resources.
“We are trying to push these strides with every punch,” she said. “We want everyone who gets GOPiP gift cards that this is our way of stepping up; to show that we care and are here for them.”