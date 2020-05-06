OTTUMWA — Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress (GOPiP) announced a redesigned website this week.
After the Ottumwa Area Chamber of Commerce and Ottumwa Economic Development Cooperation emerged early this year they decided to make a consolidated website which can be viewed at https://www.gopip.org/.
The redesigned website, according to Sharon Stroh, GOPiP VP of Industrial Development and Organizational Communication, is supposed to attract residents and visitors to content they can find such as information on site selectors, commercial realtors for expansion and business relocation. Residents can also find updates on community events, special features and statistics on Wapello County. People can also find information on newsletters, housing and employment opportunities.
Golden Shovel Agency and Neapolitan Labs, Stroh said, were chosen to redesign the website. Stroh said staff choose them because of the work they did for Ottumwa Economic Development in the past.
“Ottumwa’s economic development efforts have been aided by Golden Shovel for nearly eight years,” she said. “Their team has helped our organization keep its information and appearance fresh and timely — which equals more visits, more page views, and more time spent getting familiar with Ottumwa’s industrial assets.”
Stroh is excited for the new website and to see how it can strengthen GOPiP and help the community.
“We were fortunate to have had two outstanding websites to begin with,” Stroh said, “and lots of traffic on both so consolidation is going to make us stronger. We’re one voice now, and our content and messaging will be more consistent.”
“GOPiP’s new plan focuses on streamlined operations and improved functionality in the corporation,” Stroh added. “The recognized partnership will rely on the strength and skills of existing staff, supplemented with website and social media strategies.”