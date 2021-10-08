ELDON — Celebrate Halloween a week early with the American Gothic House Center.
The center is hosting its celebration from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, with the American Gothic House open for viewing. The traveling RV exhibit History on the Move from the State Historical Society will be on site, and there will be children’s activities including games, crafts, a bouncy house and Mercer’s Crazy Barrel Train. Costumes are encouraged at this free event; however, participants are encouraged to dress for theweather as activities will be outside. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.