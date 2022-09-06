Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 3:24 pm
DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions.
Ashley Moyer of Van Buren County, Sharon Stroh of Wapello County and Krista Tedrow of Wapello County were named to the Empower Rural Iowa Initiative.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
The Ottumwa Courier welcomes readers to submit letters to the editor to offer their take on the news impacting them. Let us know what you're thinking!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.