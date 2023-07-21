OTTUMWA — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday handed out the 2023 Governor's Volunteer Awards during a ceremony recognizing southeast Iowa region volunteers Friday at Career Campus.
More than 600 awards are being presented to Iowa volunteers in regional ceremonies commemorating their service. Southeast Iowa is the penultimate ceremony, with the final ceremony scheduled at a later date in Storm Lake.
The program is in its 39th year, and recognizes Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations and government entities with a state-level award.
“The individuals and groups being recognized today are the people who show up. The people who invest in others and don’t ask for anything in return," Reynolds said. "Everywhere you look, you can see Iowans dedicating themselves to something greater. It is truly an honor to be able to recognize these individuals for their selfless acts of generosity through the Governor’s Volunteer Awards and inspire others to do the same.”
The Governor's Volunteer Awards is part of Volunteer Iowa, which aims to fulfill needs in Iowa communities, engage residents by expanding the volunteer bases and connecting individuals with opportunities to build a volunteer infrastructure.
Several local individuals and groups were honored at this year's ceremony for southeast Iowa volunteers. Those individuals and entities include:
Albia — Janice Crall, Vicki Wilkinson
Fairfield — John Miller, Jefferson County Health Center
Centerville — Barbara Carter, Bonnie Kauzalarich,
Oskaloosa — Aubrey Brown, Kristine Jaenette, Elliot Nelson, Cheynne Reak
Ottumwa — Linda Anderson, Sheila Fetter, Brittany Hoover, Pamela Ward
Pella — Fran De Haan, Glenn Matherly
Others were honored for years of service. Those individuals and entities include:
Carrie Atkinson (Pella) — 30 years of service
Linda Goldstein (Keosauqua) — 30 years of service
Monroe County Hospital — 20 years of service
Jefferson County Heath Center — 25 years of service
Van Buren County Hospital — 30 years of service
Keith Van Hemert (Pella) — 10 years of service
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.