FAIRFIELD — Zakir Hussain, the world-renowned percussionist, is bringing his Masters of Percussion tour to the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center on March 31.
Hussain is a Grammy-winning artist and is widely considered to be one of the most brilliant and innovative musicians of our time. Since 1996, Hussain has curated, produced and conducted the Masters of Percussion tour, featuring some of the world's most talented percussionists. The ensemble brings together drummers and percussionists from many different traditions, creating a truly unique and powerful musical experience.
The Masters of Percussion tour was born out of Hussain's famous international tabla duet tours with his father, Ustad Allarakha. Hussain has used the tour to showcase both popular and rarely heard rhythm traditions from India, unearthing lesser-known folk and classical traditions and introducing them to audiences around the world.
The show will feature a carefully curated selection of percussionists, including some of India's most celebrated musicians, as well as talented artists from other parts of the world. The ensemble will perform a variety of rhythms and styles, incorporating traditional Indian percussion instruments such as the tabla, pakhawaj and dholak, as well as instruments from other traditions.
Hussain is also an acclaimed film star and has created many popular movies in his home country. Cinema Fairfield, the film arm of Fairfield Arts & Convention Center’s programming, will screen one of Hussain’s most famous movies in the days leading up to his visit. "Heat & Dust," which also stars Julie Christie, will be showing at 7 p.m. March 29. Learn more about "Heat & Dust" at fairfieldacc.com.
Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at fairfieldacc.com or by calling the Ticket Office at (641) 472-ARTS. Don't miss your chance to experience the power and beauty of Indian percussion at its finest.
