WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) regional directors based in Des Moines and Sioux City will hold traveling office hours in 10 counties around Iowa during the week of July 18.
Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy may stop by during the scheduled hours.
Grassley is represented by his regional directors Fred Schuster and Jacob Bossman, and he will not be in attendance.
Grassley’s state offices regularly help constituents contact federal agencies to resolve problems with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases and other issues. Iowans can also seek assistance via Grassley’s website.
“My top priority is serving the people of Iowa. Traveling office hours held by my staff is one way of doing that. My staff helps Iowans with issues they may have with the federal government. I encourage anyone experiencing problems to stop by staff office hours in their area. Iowans can also reach out directly to any of my offices throughout the year,” Grassley said.
Tuesday, July 19
Regional director Fred Schuster
3-4 p.m., Monroe County Courthouse, Board of Supervisors Room, 10 Benton Ave. East, Albia
