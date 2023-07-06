FAIRFIELD — Small farmers need the same reassurances as the large farmers.
That's one of the themes Sen. Chuck Grassley would like to see once negotiations over the farm bill begin in earnest.
Grassley made another county stop during his 99-county tour Wednesday, as he was a guest at TrafFix Devices Inc., a company that produces many of the large barrels used in road construction and some of the rumble strips on highways.
Grassley toured the facility, addressed concerns of company officials who are struggling to find workers and more during the Jefferson County stop. By the end of the week, he said, he will have stopped in 74 counties.
"The number one thing I've been hearing from farmers for well over a year now, is to leave crop insurance alone," Grassley, who sits on the Senate Agriculture Committee, said in discussing what should be in the every-five-years farm bill, which expires in September. "They're satisfied with that. It's the number one safety net for farmers."
Grassley spoke of significant events outside the farmer's control, such as weather disasters, embargoes, or the war in Ukraine, which has driven up fertilizer costs.
"What I want to see is a cap on what one farmer can get. Ten percent of the biggest farmers get 70% of the benefit out of the farm program," he said. "And it better be a real farmer, dirt under his fingernails. I think it ought to be targeted toward medium- and small-sized farmers. The big farmers have some capability of overcoming things beyond their control."
Grassley also was critical over the revelation of a nurse practitioner at Ottumwa Regional Health Center sexually assaulting nine sedated female patients at the hospital in 2021 and 2022 before dying of an overdose. He penned a letter wanting an explanation from several hospital officials, and was asked if he'd had any follow-up discussions with those officials
The senator has been a champion of rural health care, and wants to see those areas served.
"We've got ongoing investigations of that, and I've gotten some answers to my questions," he said. "Not all the questions have been answered, and we're going to keep up our investigation to where we've got all of our questions answered. The bottom line is to make sure we preserve very prominent and very good health care in southeast Iowa."
The state has also seen a flood of infrastructure funds flow into it. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will give the state $2.5 billion for at least 228 projects, and the build-out of broadband internet, also part of the law, continues apace.
Grassley was the only member of Iowa's congressional delegation to vote for the bill, while other members have taken credit for something they voted against.
"About half that bill is going for things we've been doing since 1956 (the interstate highway system opened). Every year we pass legislation to distribute a gas tax back to Iowa, and I want to make sure Iowa gets our fair share of that," Grassley said. "Twenty-three percent of bridges in Iowa are unsafe, and you have to have safe bridges.
"There was a $415 million tranche that came out for broadband internet last week. That that's going to be emphasized for underserved areas, and a lot of small businesses do business through the internet."
Grassley also believes children of undocumented immigrants should be protected, but claimed President Biden isn't enforcing laws at the border with Mexico.
"He believes in an open border. My constituents ask me what we're going to do about illegal aliens, and I tell them, 'It's already illegal to enter our country without permission.' But we don't enforce the laws," he said. "The fact he's not enforcing the law is poisoning a lot of discussion on legislation about the 'Dreamers' that could legitimately pass Congress."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.