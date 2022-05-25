Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) regional directors based in Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Sioux City and Waterloo will hold traveling office hours in 31 counties around Iowa throughout the month of June.
Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy may stop by during the scheduled hours.
Grassley is represented by his regional directors, Rochelle Fuller, Donna Barry, Penny Vacek, Fred Schuster, Jacob Bossman and Matt Rector, and he will not be in attendance.
Grassley’s state offices regularly help constituents contact federal agencies to resolve problems with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases and other issues. Iowans can also seek assistance via Grassley’s website.
“My top priority is serving the people of Iowa. Traveling office hours held by my staff is one way of doing that. My staff helps Iowans with issues they may have with the federal government. I encourage anyone experiencing problems to stop by staff office hours in their area. Iowans can also reach out directly to any of my offices throughout the year,” Grassley said.
Friday, June 17
Wapello County
9:30-10:30 a.m.
Ottumwa City Hall
105 3rd St., Ottumwa
Davis County
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Bloomfield Public Library
Small Meeting Room – Basement
107 North Columbia, Bloomfield
Van Buren County
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Keosauqua City Hall
Council Chambers
201 Main St., Keosauqua