Grinstead descendants will gather for their 100th annual family reunion at 1 p.m. July 9 in Altoona, Iowa, and are searching for more relatives to invite.
Cousins Jesse and Richard Grinstead — both sons of men also named Jesse and Richard — came west to Iowa around the time of statehood in 1845 and 1850, respectively. Jesse (1816-1886) lived briefly in Pella before finally settling and farming in Four Mile Township east of Des Moines, Polk County. In Davis County to the southeast, Richard (1823-1884) joined his father Richard (1788-1875), who had arrived in 1849 and farmed in Perry Township near Bloomfield.
The two branches merged separate family reunions in the 1980s, after some genealogical research revealed their link and parallel traditions. The reunited Iowa Grinsteads will celebrate a century of gatherings this summer at Altoona Christian Church, located at 2890 First Ave. S. in Altoona. The July 9 reunion Sunday afternoon will feature a traditional potluck, annual meeting and program. Family members will kick off their centennial celebration with an entry in the Altoona Independence Day parade on July 4.
Annual reunions, started in 1923 in Mitchellville, have drawn far-flung family from Maryland to Idaho, and Minnesota to Florida, but today’s Grinsteads are hopeful to reconnect with lost kin who time has separated.
Polk County Jesse Boles Grinstead and his wife Melinda (Hendricks) had four children, but descendants of only two are known: through Anna Sue (Mrs. John Noble Lee, 1841-1907), and James William (1839-1916) Grinstead. Another son, John T. Grinstead, did not move to Iowa with his parents and is lost to history.
Davis County Richard (the younger) and his wife Eliza (Buck) had eight children: Marie Louise (later Mrs. John G. Grinstead), William Lewis, Alzora “Dodo” (later Mrs. Daniel Henderson), Alfonso, Josiah, Charles, Perry, and Nora (later Mrs. Levi Bales) Grinstead. The last known descendants of these eight lived in the Davis County localities of Bloomfield, Floris, Rouch, Troy and White Elm; in Batavia, Chequest, Eldon and Ottumwa in adjacent counties; in Scotland County, Missouri; and farther afield.
Still more Grinsteads trace their line to Richard’s siblings who had come to Davis County a year before with their parents, Richard and Frances “Fanny” (Potter) Grinstead. Those three brothers and one sister were: William, Edward Walton, Susan (later Mrs. William Pherigo), and Caspar Grinstead. Another sister, Sarah Ann (later Mrs. David Vawter Lewis), followed the family to Iowa sometime after 1850.
The Iowa Grinsteads can trace their lineage from England to colonial Virginia in 1650. Direct family lines include an indentured servant, a freed slave and soldiers in the American Revolution, War of 1812, Civil War, the World Wars and Vietnam. Collateral relatives include Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (1900-2002), and actor, producer and musician Johnny Depp, whose paternal grandmother was a Grinstead.
Planning is underway for the milestone reunion, an updated family history, a cookbook and commemorative t-shirts.
For more information on the 100th Annual Grinstead Family Reunion, contact Linda Grinstead Newsom in Runnells at LindaANewsom@hotmail.com or by phone at 515-238-7112; or Liz (Lumsdon) Stufflebeem in Ottumwa at tizzylesh@mediacombb.net or by phone at 641-680-6560.
