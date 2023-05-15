The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra announced the winner of the 2023 Season Finale $1200 Giveaway was Burlington's Robert Haines, who was randomly selected amongst hundreds of concertgoers who participated during the SEISO Season Finale concert series across southeast Iowa on April 22-23
Haines donated the winnings back to the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra to jumpstart the Donna Nelson Principal Cello Chair Fund.
“I can not overstate the importance of music in our lives. It is wonderful to have a top quality organization like the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra to bring live classical performances to our communities and schools," Haines said in a press release. "Returning the winnings is a small repayment for the joy they give others.”
Nelson was the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra principal cellist for over two decades. She was a selfless and caring musician who was a lynchpin for music organizations across the region. On any given weekend, she could be found traveling to Ottumwa, Quincy, Burlington, Washington, or Mount Pleasant to perform in concerts, funerals, chamber music recitals, weddings and anything in between.
Following her final performance with SEISO on Dec. 10, Nelson passed away in April after a long battle with cancer.
“She would frequently come to a rehearsal directly from a chemotherapy treatment and all of us would marvel at her dedication and question, “Would we do the same or just give up?'" said Robert McConnell, music director and conductor for SEISO.
The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra is proud to honor Nelson's years of dedicated service to the organization and lifelong commitment to the advancement of music through a memorial principal chair designation with a goal of raising $10,000.
Donations can be made online at www.seiso.us or directly by contacting Jeffrey Phillips, executive director. All donations are tax deductible.
