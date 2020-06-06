OTTUMWA — Barb Hanson felt bittersweet to know her three-year tenor as GEAR UP coordinator came to an end.
She didn’t even get to say goodbye to her students due to the sudden COVID-19 pandemic that peaked in March. While she is sad to leave, she looks forward to something new.
“I think I’m a little sad to see this time come to an end especially since we didn’t have closure because of COVID-19,” she said, “but at the same time I’m excited because this means that the students are moving on to whatever’s next that we’ve been working towards whether that is joining the military or going to college or entering the workforce. I’m just happy to see them take their next steps.”
What’s in store for Hanson now?
“I’m not really certain what’s next,” she said. “I’m confident something will come along and I plan to continue this work wherever I go and I think a lot of seeds have been planted here along with other organizations and individuals who are doing … the work that we started working toward with or without me here.”
Leading the program, Hanson said, had its fair share of challenges and positive times. The biggest challenge for her was trying to “make change” such as striving for a more inclusive environment and “doing things in a different way.”
Two initiatives that represented inclusion to her was the display of the flags in the school cafeteria and allowing ACT testing during the school day for OHS juniors. Allowing for the in person testing during class sessions was a way to remove barriers for students who would not have access to the ACT test during the weekend because of family obligations or other commitments.
The display of the flags was a memory Hanson said she will cherish. “After we hung those I had multiple students and even a staff member that came in and just expressed their gratitude because they saw their country and I felt like they were appreciated for who they were,” she said.
Another project Hanson was proud of was the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion. The biggest accomplishment was being able to help guide her students to the right college or career path.
“I couldn’t have asked to work with more exceptional students honestly,” she said. “We did a lot of campus visits and I think for some — getting to see themselves on campus was powerful and those comments they made in those spaces — helped you see why those opportunities are so important.”
Mariann Valdez, a graduating senior, said Hanson had an impact on her.
“She’s just an amazing person,” Valdez said. “She constantly pushes us to be a better person especially because she was also involved in the Human Rights Youth Chapter. She would tell us ‘no change is too small.’ She would constantly continue pursuing scholarships and a higher education. She’s just a great person.”
“She was very inclusive about race about every culture and race,” Valdez added. “She really knows how to love people and that’s what I got from her.”
A GEAR UP student and graduating senior Kristine “KC” Mobo described the GEAR UP program as a safe haven and Hanson “like family.”
“She’s like a mother/older sister,” Mobo said. “She’s always there to give the support I need. She was there for my graduation to take pictures. Her moving is like a family member leaving. I miss her entirely and hope she remembers me, too. She’s taught me public speaking and what it means to be a leader and be open minded and kind. She works so hard and love what she does. She’s made an impact.”
Although Hanson left, she didn’t want to go without leaving some advice for her graduating seniors and current GEAR UP students. Hanson advises students to pursue their passion and get comfortable with having “uncomfortable conversations.”
“Another piece of advice I said all the time is to get comfortable with having uncomfortable conversations,” she said. “I think that’s a great skill to have. I think even as adults we don’t like conflict and we don’t like having those challenging conversations, but it’s hard to change if you’re not willing to sit down around the table and discuss whatever issues are at hand.”
“Be unapologetically you,” she said. “Don't be deterred by people who don’t like you or say negative things about you because your purpose may just be greater than what they can understand.”