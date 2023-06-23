ELDON — Joel Pedersen is going to let the historians debate the end result, but his heart warms each time he hears it.
"Transformation?" he said, big grin on his face, inside his half packed-up office. "I don't know. But I certainly think it's checked some boxes."
Pedersen's time as the Cardinal Community School District superintendent is nearing its end (June 30 is his official last day), with bigger things ahead as chief administrator of the Central Rivers AEA in Cedar Falls. But his 13 years in Eldon — he's a lifer to this area — yielded trends impossible to ignore and often the envy of others:
— Cardinal has been named a Top Five Workplace by the Des Moines Register four years in a row.
— Thirty new teaching jobs have been created, and 75 support staff jobs created.
— The district has seen positive open enrollment 13 years running, leading to millions in revenue, and effectively erasing over a decade in open-enrollment declines.
— Enrollment has jumped 54% since 2010, the sixth-highest jump of any school district in the state
— He's mentored an elementary school principal of the year, and and another was nominated for Iowa Middle Level Principal of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa, and was himself named Iowa Superintendent of the Year in 2020.
"I just feel blessed that I had an opportunity to lead a great school district, and that the school board took a chance on a rookie," he said. "There's an old adage that you want to leave something better than how you found it.
"This place will always have a special place in my heart."
Stepping into it
Pedersen was 34 when the school board took a chance on him to reverse course. Pedersen had just been named Iowa Middle School Principal of the Year at Davis County in 2009, but Cardinal gave him a chance to flex his bona fides and really dig into the strengths that would change the school district's trajectory.
"You don't know what you don't know when you first start," Pedersen said. "And I would tell you that I leaned on a lot of people for questions. All of a sudden you understand your middle school building really well, but then you're in charge of helping food service and transportation and all those things.
"Luckily I had some good mentors. When I first started I knew I had a good group of people I could call, and I just really tried to learn all I could and make decisions I thought were the best knowing that I didn't have all the experience. I tried to put relationships first, and listened a lot at the beginning."
Cardinal's test scores were of great concern to Pedersen when he first took over. The district ranked in the bottom 10% of schools in the nation, he said. However, it wasn't just improving the instructional side of the equation.
"We were named a 'persistently low-achieving school,'" he said. "We really were going to have to focus on culture and trying to make a culture that was positive and focused on solutions, focused on continued improvement. Everything else was going to be built upon that.
"Certainly I look back at 2010 Joel, and I would have done things differently," he said. "I was a 34-year-old superintendent. Passionate is oftentimes how people describe me, but passion can get you in trouble too. There were probably times where I could've been a little more understanding, but you can't do this job and not make mistakes. It's too complex of a job."
Yet, current school board president Tim Albert said Pedersen's passion helped make him "the ideal figure Cardinal required on multiple fronts."
"Great leaders frequently possess an intense passion and unwavering faith in the potential for transformation," Albert said in an email.
He also added the t-word.
"He was a guiding light illuminating the path toward a remarkable transformation of our school," Albert said. "The time we spent with Joel will always been cherished."
Changing perceptions
Pedersen's underlying goal was to change the way people thought about the school district. He admitted there had been clashes — he's known more for aggressive pushes in an area that is arguably a bit more conservative.
All he knows is that the relationship worked, often to enormous degrees. However, he said some of the major improvements to the district required some explaining for why they needed to be done.
"I mean, our taxpayers have to pay higher taxes than other school districts, but I would tell you over and over again, the community loves our school district. They love Cardinal," he said. "We got some momentum going, and momentum can be a powerful thing. I think momentum is something we've benefited from, and then we share those positive stories.
"When you have momentum, the sky is the limit, and I think what's happened here is we've really changed the focus on how people see our district," Pedersen said. "I think that's been a huge part of our success. Our improvements are never-ending, but I think there's a lot of data points that say we're trending in the right direction."
'Our kids deserve the best'
One of Pedersen's legacies is likely to be three key infrastructure improvements that took place on his watch — the indoor athletic facility, the elementary school addition and the renovation of the high school commons area. All were done through various bonds totaling about $16 million in pre-pandemic dollars.
"So there have been three positive votes over my time to allow us to continue to improve our facilities, and I would put our facilities up against any school district in the state," he said. "You look at when you walk into our buildings, we've had people compare them to college campuses. You look at the activity center, and it rivals any other high school in the state, and it's such a great thing for our kids.
"Our kids who go to Cardinal deserve the best and our community has said that. No matter if we live in rural southeast Iowa, our kids deserve the best facilities. We've improved every area of the school district from the addition to the elementary. But it's also been the support of our taxpayers that has done this."
The indoor facility opened in 2016, was built for $2.3 million and was part of the bond that included the elementary addition. The commons opened in 2017 through a combination of physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL) funding and a grant through the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation.
"The community has extended people twice under my watch, so that allows us to have dollars coming into to keep our campus beautiful," Pedersen said. "Not only did they extend it, but they approved a 60% referendum, which is pretty unheard-of for small schools."
The power of empowerment
Any superintendent can oversee an entire school district operation, and that would be the end of it. Pedersen credits those under him for the success of Cardinal's turnaround, perhaps more than himself.
Pedersen's leadership bore fruit, with Heather Buckley named Iowa Elementary School Principal of the Year in 2022 and Cindy Green, the middle school principal, nominated for Iowa Middle Level Principal of the Year last year as well.
Like Albert, the "t-word" was not lost on Buckley.
"Joel's transformation leadership has propelled our district forward, fostering a culture of continuous improvement. His genuine care for the students, staff and Cardinal community shines in his daily work and interactions," Buckley said in an email. "The positive school culture that he has built is exceptional, and rooted in the importance of relationships."
Buckley made similar notions when she was named principal of the year.
"Joel gave me the best piece of advice when he told me, 'Relationships matter, and that one person can change a person's life,'" she said last year. "That's what we do here."
Pedersen said the reason why the administrators under him have been successful is that he has been focused to "be a coach for them."
"You know, I'm an old basketball coach and still love the game, but my job is not to solve all their problems," he said. "My job is to give them the support that they need to run their buildings and their departments. What I've learned over the years is you give them what they need and try to get out of their way.
"One of the things I'm most proud of is empowering people and growing leaders. I've been blessed with unbelievable leaders in 13 years here," Pedersen said. "I think we've created a capacity for a lot of people to do good work. The key is not to micromanage them, or second guess what they do. They're going to make a decision and own it, and maybe it goes perfect, maybe it doesn't."
Heading north, heading south
Pedersen's decision to leave Cardinal and head to the Central Rivers AEA did not come without some soul-searching, or tears.
But, he and his wife Jamie had a goal from the start of seeing their kids graduate from Cardinal, and it allowed him to process such a move. It's a move that seems tailor-made as he'll be working with leadership among 54 school districts, but one he said was bittersweet.
"I threw my name into the hat (for that job) and went into it knowing I was happy either way. And I think maybe that was part of the reason I was able to be just myself in the interview," he said. "The process was a win-win for me, and it gave me a lot of peace.
"Without this position, I could have easily saw myself retiring at Cardinal."
As Pedersen was turning Cardinal around, he also was fielding calls statewide from school districts to leave. He turned them all way with a "thank you," he said.
"We're talking about Class 4A districts too, and so for me, I'd looked at a chief administrative position as something maybe toward the end of my career," he said. "Those positions come open very rarely. It was just an opportunity this time."
James Craig, the former superintendent at Sibley-Ocheyedan in northwest Iowa, assumes Pedersen's role July 1. Sibley-Ocheyedan is 5 hours, 10 minutes from Eldon, almost to the Minnesota border.
Pedersen had no say in his replacement, and Cardinal announced Craig's hire in late March, about three months after Pedersen announced his resignation. Craig also has a strong resume, having served as the vice president of the School Administrators of Iowa Northwest Region, and a member of that region's representative council.
Craig also was instrumental in adjusting the salary schedule at Sibley-Ocheyedan to retrain staff and took the lead on several facility improvements in that district. Pedersen does not know Craig, mostly because of where each school is located, and did not want to be part of the process of hiring his successor.
"We just didn't cross paths, but I think one of the things that's exciting for Mr. Craig, and that's different than I had 13 years ago, is that I came in with a lot of things that needed to be fixed immediately," Pedersen said. "He's going to have time to build relationships because there aren't a ton of things that have to be handled right when he gets here."
As for anything left unturned, Pedersen said there wasn't anything.
"I had people tell me maybe this wasn't the best first place to come to," he recalled. "But I'm thankful for the board for showing me a grace. What I tell people is I want people to remember how hard we have to continue to work to keep things going in the right direction. You can't become complacent and forget about some of the challenging times.
"You can't go back that way, and you can't forget what we did to get where we are."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.