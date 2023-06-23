Editor's note: This is the first installment to run in the Ottumwa Courier of a series of facts and stories of Ottumwa High School through the years, in a lead-up to OHS' 100th anniversary, which is scheduled for August 24-29. The OHS Centennial Committee will be offering details throughout the summer on the district’s social media channels, website, and local media, including The Courier.
The first school of any record in Ottumwa was opened in 1846 in the first courthouse, located on the corner of Third Street and Market Street. School was held when the courtroom was not otherwise occupied.
— In 1865, College Square became the first school building erected in Ottumwa. Later called Adams School, all grades were served in this three-story building. The first graduating class, four students, graduated in 1869.
— In 1883, Adams School was demolished and a new school constructed at a cost of $24,237. The building could serve 533 students.
— In 1897, voters approved the construction of a new high school by a margin of 67 votes. This building, Washington School, was completed in 1900 and was one of the most modern schools in Iowa. Fifteen years later, overcrowding again became an issue for Ottumwa. Student enrollment was 842 students and two previous attempts to pass bonds had failed. In 1916, a suite of rooms was rented in downtown Ottumwa for classwork. The Emergency High School was utilized for several years to ease overcrowding.
— In 1919, Ottumwa lost its accreditation from the North Central Association of Secondary Schools and Colleges because of congestion, inadequate equipment, and housing facilities. Later that year, Ottumwa voters approved a $750,000 bond for a new high school. The former College Square site was selected and Adams School was moved to make room for the construction.
The efforts of H.E. Blackmar, one of the leaders who helped get the bond for the new school finally passed, were noted in the 1923 Argus yearbook.
“For the past 10 1/2 years, (Blackmar) has labored so earnestly that the schools of Ottumwa might reach and maintain a standard of excellence and efficiency surpassed by none other in the state.”
After a long construction process that forced OHS to operate on a half-day schedule to accommodate all students, OHS was completed in 1923. The total cost, including equipment, was $1 million. Student enrollment in the fall of 1923, the first year the school opened, was 1,387. The new building was designed with wings to allow for future expansion, if needed.
