OTTUMWA — Revisit the golden age of television at Bridge View Center next month.
Comedian Brian Hoffman will bring his show, “Remembering Red: A Tribute to Red Skelton,” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
The show is the longest-running show at the Westin Las Vegas Hotel, Casino & Spa. The family-friendly performance by Hoffman takes the audience back in time with his ability to look, walk and sound like Red Skelton.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the BVC Ticket Office or online at BridgeViewCenter.com.