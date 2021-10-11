OTTUMWA — Revisit the golden age of television at Bridge View Center next month.

Comedian Brian Hoffman will bring his show, “Remembering Red: A Tribute to Red Skelton,” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

The show is the longest-running show at the Westin Las Vegas Hotel, Casino & Spa. The family-friendly performance by Hoffman takes the audience back in time with his ability to look, walk and sound like Red Skelton.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the BVC Ticket Office or online at BridgeViewCenter.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you