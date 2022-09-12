DES MOINES — Locals competed in the Hereford Show judged at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
TS Cattle Company, of Centerville, earned the following awards: Horned Junior Yearling Heifer — Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2021, third place and Polled Junior Yearling Heifer, second place.
Brenda Stewart, of Bloomfield, won the following awards: Horned Spring Yearling Heifer — March 1 to April 30, 2021, first place; and Champion Horned Spring Yearling Heifer.
Black Cattle Co., of Batavia, received the following awards: Polled Senior Heifer Calf — Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, 2021, third place; and Junior Yearling Bull — Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2021, second place.
H&M Show Cattle, of Blakesburg, took home Reserve Polled Senior Yearling Heifer and second place for their Polled Senior Yearling Heifer — Aug. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.
