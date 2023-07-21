Main Street Iowa has named five finalists in their annual Open 4 Business Pitch Contest, which will be held Aug. 1 in conjunction with the 2023 Iowa Downtown Conference at the Remax City Center in Sioux City.
Each of the five finalists will pitch their business idea live to a panel of judges and the winner will receive a $20,000 grant.
Ottumwa's Heron Kross is one of the five finalists.
Saving customers’ special family heirlooms and historical documents is very rewarding.
“When I get the opportunity to see their reaction it’s very fulfilling for me to help with something so meaningful,” said Erin Naylor, founder of Heron Kross paper conservatory in historic downtown Ottumwa.
One of her most memorable projects was repairing an old immigration document from the 1800’s, which marked a great grandfather’s entrance into America. The paper was in rough shape. It had been folded and refolded many times and taped back together.
“Tape degrades. I was able to remove the tape, remove the tape stains, and put the pieces back together,” Naylor said. “It was very special for the customer. She didn’t cry, but she got choked up when she saw it. Particularly with that treatment it was a very drastic visual change, because of how much tape was on it and how bad the tape staining was. It was like a night and day. She was just very touched."
In addition to the conservatory, Heron Kross houses a thrift store in the front of the building, filled with gems Naylor has picked up over the years. She eventually plans on offering printmaking workshops using her antique printing press. The variety of work keeps her happy and on her toes.
“Every day I am surprised at what kinds of things people have that need conservation — historical diaries to old letters, all of the artwork on paper, etchings, wood block prints, watercolors,” she said. “You’ve got maps and books and photographs. And I think that is what drew my interest there – the variety.
“I’m just one conservator and there are so many things out there that need to be saved,” Naylor said. “My ultimate goal is to build a regional conservation center.”
Heron Kross is currently the only private paper conservator in a 200-mile radius. Erin got her bachelor’s degree in art history and her master’s in art conservation, with a specialty in paper. She has worked in nine different conservatory labs, including those at the University of Kansas and Michigan, Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada, and the State Historical Society of Missouri, which she designed.
If named winner of the 2023 Open 4 Business contest, Naylor would use the grant funds to purchase items that will expand her paper conservatory and print shop. The equipment, tools and ductless fume hood would enable her to safely use chemicals to treat damaged paper items that she currently has to turn away. She would also hire a social media specialist and local videographer to build her online presence.
