OSKALOOSA — Crisis Intervention Services is making the holidays brighter for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and other violent crimes.
CIS will provide gifts to survivors and their families, along with gift cards to help them buy toys, clothing, food and other items. The agency serves 12 counties in southern Iowa and provided holiday gifts for more than 50 clients in 2021.
“Our clients typically come to us with nothing but their trauma,” said Sarah Champoux, executive director of CIS. “It’s wonderful to be able to offer some happiness at the holidays!”
Tough financial times can be tougher for violent crime survivors, Champoux said. They often must leave behind jobs and assets, she said, and can’t meet essential needs for their family, much less buy gifts.
“It’s a special feeling when these parents see the looks of joy on their kids’ faces,” she said.
CIS is accepting monetary donations and then will buy gift cards from stores in its service area. The agency’s advocates will distribute them to survivors, providing them the dignity that comes with personal shopping choices.
Donors also can provide traditional (unwrapped) holiday gifts. Contact CIS Volunteer Coordinator Pat Finan at 641-230-1036 or patf@stopdvsa.org to learn about needed items and arrange delivery.
Gift cards or money, in any amount, can be mailed to Crisis Intervention Services, PO Box 6, Oskaloosa, IA 52577. A convenient online giving option is available. Donations are preferred by Dec. 12 but will be accepted throughout the holiday season.
About Crisis Intervention Services
Crisis Intervention Services helps individuals and families rebuilding their lives in the aftermath of sexual assault, domestic violence or other violent crimes. Advocates guide survivors through medical, legal and governmental options. CIS also provides community resources, emergency shelter housing and assistance with finding long-term housing. Its service area includes Appanoose, Davis, Jasper, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lucas, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Poweshiek, Wapello and Wayne counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.