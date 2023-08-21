OTTUMWA — TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland — a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season, igniting joy and wonder to Bridge View Center Theater Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.
“Holiday Wonderland” is a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $34.50 to $69.50 and can be purchased at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. or online at BridgeViewCenter.com. For more information visit www.CirqueMusica.com.
“Our holiday-themed Cirque Musica productions have quickly become a season tradition for families across the country and we are excited to continue this tradition with our ‘Holiday Wonderland,’” said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica. “We expect fans of cirque-shows to be enchanted with our latest production and hope it will create a wonderful memory for all to share.”
Featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.