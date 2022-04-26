PELLA — Holly Dunlavy, ARNP, has joined Pella Regional Health Center’s medical staff and is practicing at Pella Regional Medical Clinic in Ottumwa.
Dunlavy attended Chamberlin University College of Nursing in Addison, Illinois, earning her degree as a family nurse practitioner. She completed her B.S. in nursing at Graceland University in Independence, Missouri, and her associate degree in nursing at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa.
Dunlavy has more than a decade of nursing experience in various nursing roles, including emergency department, obstetrics and medical/surgical care teams.
To schedule an appointment with Dunlavy, go to your patient portal, pellahealth.org/requestanappointment or call 641-621-2200.