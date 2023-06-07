OTTUMWA — The sign in the lobby of the Wapello County Courthouse has an arrow pointing into the assessor's office.
And that's exactly where many residents have been going.
Since Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a new homestead tax exemption May 4 for those 65 and older as of Jan. 1, the county this week is about to eclipse 1,000 property owners who have applied. The exemption has been popular, but it has both good and bad sides.
The deadline to apply for the exemption for the upcoming property tax season is July 1.
"We're going to go over 1,000 [Wednesday]. When the governor signed it, we didn't really have much direction with how we could implement it," deputy county assessor Travis Kaster said. "Once we got that direction, people got in after that.
"It's one of those deals where you don't know how many are over 65, or how many have their own homes. So we don't really know how many to expect."
The tax exemption further cuts property taxes for the elderly starting with the 2023 assessment year, or the fall of 2024, spring of 2025 property tax bills. The exemption starts at $3,250 of taxable value, then will increase to $6,500 starting with the 2024 assessment (2025-26 property tax bills).
The exemption is on top of the current Iowa Homestead Tax Credit, which reduces property taxes up to $4,850 on a property's value.
Kaster said those who apply for the exemption basically need to meet two criteria — they are over 65, and they "own and occupy" their property. That doesn't mean "paid off" their property, but they must live on their property at least six months.
"It has to be their primary residence," he said.
While the tax credit exemption will ease some of the tax burden for property owners, it is widely expected to curtail tax revenue for county governments, which is something the board of supervisors has worried about for a while.
Before the state legislature passed the bill (House File 718), the state backfilled the property tax revenue loss to the counties, in essence, and reimbursed the counties for the property tax losses. The credit will remain state-funded, but the new exemption is not backfilled, which will leave the counties on the hook as long as the state is offering the exemption.
Also under the legislation was a military property tax credit and exemption, which also was increased. Originally, the tax credit was $1,852, but the exemption will increase to $4,000 beginning in fiscal year 2025.
"There are no age restrictions with that, except those in the military have to already be receiving the credit," Kaster said.
As a result of the legislation, state leaders estimated property owners will save $200 million in taxes. The bill passed with near-unanimous support of both parties in both chambers, and came on the heels of a 22% statewide average increase in property assessments that caused alarm.
For additional questions on the exemptions, the assessor's office encourages residents to call (641) 683-0085. The office will also mail the homestead exemption form to elderly residents if they are unable to get to the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.