CENTERVILLE — The Hope Chest Thrift Store in Centerville is having a fundraiser Parking Lot Concert on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Pre-Jam activities start at 2 p.m., and the main event concert begins at 6 p.m. Bring your own lawn chair. There will be food, pony cart rides, a bouncy house, caricature drawings, visual arts and more.
The concert features Woven Hearts, Tiger Allen Band, Music from The Bridge Church and Shane and Natalie Brown. All proceeds go to fund free Biblical Counseling through New Hope Counseling Center in Centerville.
