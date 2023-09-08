OTTUMWA — Heartland Humane Society is jumpstarting efforts to build a new animal shelter thanks to a recent grant from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation.
The no-kill animal shelter was awarded $30,000 from the foundation’s Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund summer 2023 cycle. Thanks to the grant and private donations, HHS has raised nearly 47% of the funding needed to construct a new building on its existing property on Fox Sauk Road.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation for seeing Wapello County’s need for a larger, safer shelter for the more than 700 homeless and lost animals we care for each year,” said Shelle Harvey, HHS board president. “This gift brings the new shelter closer to reality, however, additional support is needed.”
HHS has been in its current home — a former sanitation building — since 2003. The facilities are cold, poorly ventilated, inefficient and in an overall state of disrepair. The new building will encompass 4,784 square feet and will include a dog room, cat room, medical room, quarantine spaces, bathing and laundry facilities, conference room, office space, reception area and handicapped-accessible restrooms.
Once constructed, the new shelter will improve living conditions for the more than 100 cats and dogs HHS cares for at any given time. HHS anticipates the new facility will also increase adoption rates, attract more volunteers and decrease operation costs with lower energy costs and increased staff efficiency.
To help secure the additional funding needed for the project, HHS is launching a community fundraising campaign. Donations are being accepted through Venmo (@heartlandhumanesociety) or online at hearlandhumanesociety.org. Naming opportunities are available for major gifts.
