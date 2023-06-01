OTTUMWA — Wapello County Supervisor Brian Morgan discussed a conference he and county auditor Kelly Spurgeon attended recently regarding opioid settlement money the county will receive.
The Opioid Settlement Funds Strategic Planning Summit, held last week in Des Moines, talked about evidence-based approaches to recovery from opioids, but also included a session to discuss how funds from the 2021 settlement could be used by counties.
Morgan said the county may receive about $800,000 as part of the settlement.
"We heard a lot of speakers, and it turns out, drugs are still bad," Morgan said to a few laughs during Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting. "But, prevention, treatment and support after the fact are kind of their big pushes."
Morgan would like to see a widespread outreach to educate residents and students about the dangers of opioids. He said some of this has already been in the works, but more needs to be done.
"I know Deputy (Aaron) McConnell has been working with the Ottumwa Leadership Academy, and one of their projects this year is try to do like a fifth grade D.A.R.E.-type of program, and I'm going to sit down with him and discuss more about that," he said.
Morgan said he was shocked how soon officials need to get into the schools to conduct that outreach.
"I think this is something we could get going in the schools. One thing they said was that the age to start talking to kids about this stuff is 9," he said. "I know we've had some third-graders with vapes here toward the end of the school, which blows my mind.
"It's getting younger and younger, so I think this is a good opportunity for us to partner with the sheriff's office and partner with the schools."
He also said one speaker discussed how Narcan, which is used when someone has overdosed, needs to be more accessible. In March, Narcan was approved by the FDA as for over-the-counter use.
"She was up front about it," he said. "You need to get that in the hands of people where they can go to Walgreens, which you can do and pick that up for yourself or a loved one."
Even though Morgan believed the allotment of settlement funding coming into the county is a good number, "it seems like a whole lot of money until you try to start a program, especially if you hire a person to teach it, to maintain it. That money won't get very far."
One of the ideas he heard during the summit came from a partnership between Story County's sheriff's office and its board of supervisors.
"There were a lot of good ideas, but what they are doing is what I would call a 'deterrent program' where instead of arresting a person in possession, it's more of a treatment outlook on it," he said. "So you're not taking the same person in 50 times a year. But it was started by one of their supervisors and she got up and talked about it.
"Some new innovative-type things. It's like I told Aaron, what we're doing now isn't working. We need to figure out some other way. Sometimes change is hard, but I think we need to look at some different things from all levels."
