OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has released the names of 72 students who completed their graduation requirements at the end of the 2021 winter term.

This is a list of students in the area who received an Associate of Arts (AA) degree, Associate of Science (AS) degree, Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree, Diploma (DIP) or Certificate (CER) from IHCC.

Agency

Danielle Batterson, Amber Beal.

Albia

Ava Brown

Bloomfield

William Farley, Dawson MacQueen, Malia Horn, Beau Small, Hunter Peden, Cheyenne Barker.

Centerville

Payne Kauffman, Austin Dell, Nicole Moore, Jurgen Zwitzer, Stephen Wardlow Peyton Sales, Kien Nhat Nguyen, Carly Mihalovich.

Cincinnati

Tiffany Hawkins

Eddyville

Calvin Webster

Eldon

Amber Collins

Fairfield

Corey Hickenbottom, Carter Ferrel, Jeremiah Funkhouser, Madelyn Hanna.

Libertyville

Cynthia Ferrel

Moravia

Terra Walker

Moulton

Ginny Welch, Riley Harris

Ottumwa

Jonathan Lee, Saelim Butler, Emily Glosser, Noah Massey, Jolita Masengu, Drew-Shawn Jones, Danielle Hegwood, Joshua Ward, Emily Elizabeth Park, Barbara Ramirez, Marissa Alvarez, Hope Schakel, Elizabeth Parks, Tanner Holman, Angelina Wimer, Myint Soe, Nhan Huu Quy Tran, Dani Grace.

Unionville

Cody Heidenwith, Kimberley Christian.

