OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has released the names of 72 students who completed their graduation requirements at the end of the 2021 winter term.
This is a list of students in the area who received an Associate of Arts (AA) degree, Associate of Science (AS) degree, Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree, Diploma (DIP) or Certificate (CER) from IHCC.
Agency
Danielle Batterson, Amber Beal.
Albia
Ava Brown
Bloomfield
William Farley, Dawson MacQueen, Malia Horn, Beau Small, Hunter Peden, Cheyenne Barker.
Centerville
Payne Kauffman, Austin Dell, Nicole Moore, Jurgen Zwitzer, Stephen Wardlow Peyton Sales, Kien Nhat Nguyen, Carly Mihalovich.
Cincinnati
Tiffany Hawkins
Eddyville
Calvin Webster
Eldon
Amber Collins
Fairfield
Corey Hickenbottom, Carter Ferrel, Jeremiah Funkhouser, Madelyn Hanna.
Libertyville
Cynthia Ferrel
Moravia
Terra Walker
Moulton
Ginny Welch, Riley Harris
Ottumwa
Jonathan Lee, Saelim Butler, Emily Glosser, Noah Massey, Jolita Masengu, Drew-Shawn Jones, Danielle Hegwood, Joshua Ward, Emily Elizabeth Park, Barbara Ramirez, Marissa Alvarez, Hope Schakel, Elizabeth Parks, Tanner Holman, Angelina Wimer, Myint Soe, Nhan Huu Quy Tran, Dani Grace.
Unionville
Cody Heidenwith, Kimberley Christian.