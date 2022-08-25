OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has released the names of the 159 students who were on the college’s academic honor roll for the 2022 summer term.
To be included on the honor roll, an IHCC student must be enrolled full time and have a grade point average for the term of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Those named to the honor roll are: Agency — Danielle A. Batterson; Albia — Andrew M. Ford, Wyatt J. Jourdan, Gage L. Shaffer, Emma E. Bagley, Kelsey A. Sulentich, Kara R. Anderson and Jeremiah P. Johnson; Batavia — Payton A. Cline, Joshua M. Brewington, Hannah E. Morgan, Kaitlin R. Swartz and Justin L. Peters; Blakesburg — Jason D. Harter, Charity J. Hobbs, Chad K. Walker, Ashton Lyons, James M. McNary and Kelsey D. Rook; Bonaparte — Jonah A. Westercamp; Centerville — Charles J. Severson, Ryan A. Currington, Blair A. Burtlow, Brier N. Daugherty, Jayleigh S. Millhouse, Patton L. Oehler, Cainen M. Harger, Jessica A. Kimm, Connager G. Logsdon and Mikito Tanaka; Drakesville — Ashley M. Jones; Eldon — Stephanie Jones; Fairfield — Averi L. Henderson, Travis A. Hurt, Johan A. Stokstad, Tristan S. Paton and Tessa Shipley; Farmington — Christian M. Douthart; Keosauqua — Jeremy L. Muntz; Lockridge — Liam Gerleman; Lovilia — Adam M. Gatewood; Milton — Dustin L. Heckethorn; Moravia — Ashlyn K. Chapman and Collette C. Teno; Moulton — Dylan C. Mohr and Clanci I. Huff; Mystic — Adam J. Koll; Ottumwa — Gabriela Garcia Medina, Nayeli Juarez-Pallares, Sage C. Rupp, Emma F. Ashlock, Karlie J. Mitchell, Andrew N. Argueta, Justin L. Chapple, Cassandra L. Bohannon, Jose G. Molina, Scarlett C. Stater, Kody R. Chamberlain, Olivia N. Willis, Steve Lemoupa, Olivia I. Shields, Ricardo Sosa, Efrain Reyes, Jr., Kelsey Sample, Dallas N. Pilcher, Carson M. McClellan, Grace A. Argueta, Jason W. Rukgaber, Chelsie J. Schooley, Deja S. Charleston, Karen A. Patino, Drake A. Drewry, Wyatt C. Barwick, Nicole C. Marble, Tyler F. Johns, Timothy A. Matthews, Ethan T. Leu, Vicente M. Guerrero, Cody E. Henderson, Isaac D. Eaton, Kelsie R. Swope, Benjamin Schradle, Daniel Martinez, Celeste L. Cividanes, Teshema C. Monroe, Davyon A. Ford, Chelsea T. Maher, Abigail E. Fergus, Zacharey T. Burtch, Nalleli Nava Tellez and Halten Aine; Plano — Seth M. Sherwood; Stockport — Austin M. Summers and Jacy C. Droz; Unionville — Isabel M. Hanes.
