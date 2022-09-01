OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has released the names of the students who completed their graduation requirements at the end of the 2022 summer term.
These students received an Associate of Arts (AA) degree, Associate of Science (AS) degree, Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree, Diploma (DIP), or Certificate (CER) from IHCC.
Agency — Danielle Ann Batterson and Zee J. Wilcox; Albia — Carlie J. Ford, Jaden Richard Hugen, Max Teno, Taylee M. Wolfer, Kara R. Anderson, Marin Throckmorton, Taylee M. Wolfer, Taylor B. Peterson and Gage L. Shaffer; Batavia — Joshua Brewington; Blakesburg — Lyle A. Cloyed, Charity Joy Hobbs, Clayton Ronald McFarland, Kyle J. Miller and Cody R. Van Horn; Centerville — Mya Turnmire, Mikito Tanaka, Brendon H. Wilson, Kathryn J. Carlyle, Camren L. VanDermark, River E. Wendland, Ashlyn L. Boecker, Jayleigh Skyayn Millhouse, Logan J. Brown, Samantha Esaias, Brooklin K. Atwell, Blair A. Burtlow, Elizabeth M. Zintz, Ryan A. Currington and Jessica A. Kimm; Douds — Brock Dunkin; Drakesville — Jacklyn Derby and Ashley Jones; Eddyville — Lori Ann Adamson; Eldon — Stephanie B. Jones and Madison Hardman; Fairfield — Evan Z. Masterson, Natalie A. Angstead, Averi Laine Henderson, Angela M. Hunger, Nathan J. Trower and Ethan G. Waugh; Floris — Tristen T. Marks; Moravia — Ashlyn K. Chapman and Collette C. Teno; Moulton — Clanci I. Huff and Dylan C. Mohr; Mystic — Ann-Marie Jolyn Plummer; Ottumwa — Kimberlee A. Baird, Courtney Lynn Beal, Ava Leita Green, Stephanie N. Nuno, Randy T. Rogan, Sage C. Rupp, Makenzie Fischer, Stacie M. Rogan, Kelsie R. Swope, Alexis Veatch, Caleb R. Dalbey, Timothy A. Matthews, Jimmie Jo Stufflebeem, Lourjhan C. Cudal, Braedon D. Krieger, Richard C. Blaine, Lay Mu Htoo, Nalleli Nava Tellez, Hayley N. Thomas, Erika Kay Ash, Celeste L Cividanes, Tyler F. Johns, Nicole Marble, Karlie Jo Mitchell, Ricardo Sosa, Drew-Shawn M. Jones, Fransisco Aldaba, Blake W. Stewart, Whitney Kathryn Burton, Drew-Shawn M. Jones, Cole D. Van Nest, Andrew N. Argueta, Jason W. Rukgaber, Scarlett C. Stater, Jesse T. Vanderheiden, Samuel Wele Mananga, Kolton M. Jones, Daphane G. Hodson, Carlos R. Mulatillo and Drew-Shawn M Jones; Udell — Karsyn H. Sebolt.
