DES MOINES — The Technology Association of Iowa has announced the finalists for the 2022 Prometheus Awards presented by UHY, including an area educator.
The Prometheus Awards unites innovators and leaders from technology, business, education and government to celebrate the year's most momentous achievements in technology.
Susan Wilson of Indian Hills Community College has been nominated for Computer Science Educator of the Year.
Winners will be announced at the Prometheus Awards presented by UHY on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Downtown Des Moines. Tickets and tables can be purchased at technologyiowa.org/prometheus.
About the Technology Association of Iowa
Founded in 1997, The Technology Association of Iowa is a statewide, member-based organization focused on building and uniting Iowa's technology community. TAI advances the tech industry through engaging programming, premier events, talent development, driving public policy, and fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion to lead Iowa forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.