OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has released the names of the 83 students who completed their graduation requirements at the end of the 2022 fall term.
Albia — Alan M Koffman, Kara R Anderson and Rylee R Mart; Batavia — Payton Allen Cline; Bloomfield — Alyssa D Swaim, Ariadne Ramirez and Bethany Ann Bremer; Centerville — Tiffany M Dillard, Kathryn Bratz, Emily A Clark and Haddie J Hurley; Douds — Karley Hart Williams; Drakesville — Cajun M. Batterson; Fairfield — Tessa Shipley, Johan A Stokstad, Jamie Klett and Emily Collier; Moravia — Lauren R Perry and Megan Marie Chidester; Ottumwa — Jason W Rukgaber, Robert E Hull, Linel N Ayeah, Cyrus W Rogers, Clarence Ndobegang Nkengafac, Meggan N Munley, Faith M Thomas, Jason W Rukgaber, Bryan Carapia, Emily R Casterline, Meyeh Wanlai Francisca Bame, Kaylie A Blunt, Abigail Elisha Fergus, Jillian K Heaton, Hillary M Handling, Faith A Roberts, Jazmine Figueroa, Corinne L Donald, Melody Rosana Lujan, Benadette G Mbeleka, Chelsea T Maher and Rocio Stephanie Reyes.
