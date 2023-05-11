OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College freshman Alita Bossler,is the 2023 recipient of the Ottumwa Art Club’s annual award.
The award is given to an art student who enters the IHCC student art show and demonstrates skill in their chosen area of emphasis, including drawing, painting, ceramics, graphic design, photography, and digital illustration.
Bossler, 18, is a Cardinal High School graduate who began drawing in high school. Bossler has taken art courses all three terms at Indian Hills and plans to pursue art as a profession. Her favorite medium is pencil.
“She came here knowing how to draw,” IHCC art instructor Lisa Fritz said.
The Ottumwa Art Club was founded in 1906 for Ottumwa women interested in learning about art. There are 20 members who meet six times each year.
Bossler was presented a check for $300 at the IHCC Art Show artist reception on May 2.
