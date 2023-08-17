OTTUMWA — Citing revenue losses and decreasing enrollment, Indian Hills Community College will be closing its childhood development center starting Oct. 27, the school said late Wednesday.
The closure in October affects only children ages 0-3, but the school said it will complete the 2023-24 preschool year for children 4 and 5 years old. The last day of preschool will be May 17, 2024.
The loss of the center further depletes options for preschool and child care in the region.
"This was not a decision we arrived at easily. We know this will impact families within our community," IHCC president Matt Thompson said Thursday. "This isn't an issue only here, but it's across the state. It's very difficult because we have people that need care, but you have to have people who can give it."
The college sent a letter to its families about the decision, and the Courier obtained a copy. In the letter, the college said the center has seen decreased enrollment since 2019, when it had 56 enrollments per month. This year, that has been 41 per month. Inflationary costs on food and supplies also have contributed to the financial woes.
Also, the college's Early Childhood AAS program was shut down because of low enrollment, while the Early Childhood diploma program is struggling for numbers. Both have been critical in providing employment support to the center while also learning on the job.
Thompson confirmed the center has been running at a deficit since at least fiscal year 2020. Each year, the center was running at a loss greater than $100,000 per year. In fiscal year 2023, the center lost approximately $179,000.
The center employs eight full-time staff and six regular part-time staff, Thompson said.
"We've raised our rates, and we raised our hourly wages during COVID to put them in line with other centers in the community," he said. "But there's a lot you can't change. We have to go by ratios for staff and children, and if we don't have the staff, then we can't have the kids. That's the hard part."
Also, with school districts taking on more of a role with early childhood education for free, that also put a dent into IHCC's childhood development offerings.
"Free wins," he said. "In the past year we've tried to figure out how we can offset our costs. We restructured contracts and increased rates, but we didn't want to price ourselves out of the market. And these losses are beyond what is affordable for parents to cover and is no longer sustainable for the college.
"I hate this for our families and it's a bad deal for everyone around," he said. "The center has provided excellent child care for families in our community for many years, and we are disappointed we reached this point."
In the letter, the school said it would not fill any current open positions at the center. The school also encourages families to contact American Home Finding Association or Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral to learn about child care available in the area.
