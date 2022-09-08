Indian Hills Community College will host a series of Music on the Green concerts this fall on the outdoor Marge Dodd Stage on the Ottumwa campus.
The Music on the Green series will feature several talented IHCC alumni as they celebrate the talent of Southeast Iowa. Bring your lawn chair and picnic to campus to enjoy each of these free events. Rain location will be in St John Auditorium.
“Those Guys?” will play on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. “Those Guys?” is a five-member group that plays everything from The Beatles to bluegrass. This popular Iowa band has deep Ottumwa, Bloomfield and IHCC connections. Three IHCC alumni have played in the band for years: Tom Shadonix, Julie Garrels and Tom Rogers. Paul Rogers attended IHCC briefly before transferring. Elgin Arney's wife is Amanda Arney, and his daughter Lily Arney (IHCC 2021) are both IHCC alumni too. “Those Guys?” has a combined 150 years of experience playing every genre of music.
Two talented IHCC alumni, Diana Upton-Hill (IHCC 2003) with Tom Shadonix (IHCC 1973), team up on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. on the Marge Dodd Stage. Upton-Hill is a Billboard charting, nationally recognized recording and touring artist. Her single "Southern Gentlemen" reached the Top 30 nationally and garnered eight weeks on the Billboard music charts. Shadonix is the resident IHCC pianist and has played in the IHCC productions of “Pippin,” “Mamma Mia!” “Chicago” and “Legally Blonde the Musical.” He plays in the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra and has a private studio with over 50 string students. He currently teaches piano at Indian Hills.
Ted Stockton (IHCC 2011) will take his turn on the Marge Dodd Stage on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Stockton is a rising star in country music, performing regularly throughout the midwest at festivals, casinos and he recently opened for Lee Greenwood. You can listen to his original tunes on your favorite streaming music service and watch his videos on YouTube. Stockton’s wife Stephanie is also an IHCC alumnus. You’ll probably catch sight of her in the audience with their three sons.
For additional information, contact David Sharp, IHCC professor of music, at 641-683-5145 or david.sharp@indianhills.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.